31 traders fined in five dists





NARAYANGANJ: A mobile court in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday fined six traders Tk 84,000 for selling essentials at higher prices amid coronavirus outbreak.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Al-Mamun fined them in the afternoon.

The law enforcers conducted a drive in different markets of Jampur and Sadipur unions in the upazila and fined six traders, Al-Mamun said.

GOPALGANJ: A mobile court here on Friday fined eight businesses Tk 71,000 for selling essential commodities at higher prices.

The mobile court, led by Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate SM Mahfuzur Rahman, fined M/s Loknath Traders Tk 10,000, M/s Annapurna Bhandar Tk 10,000, M/s Maa Kali Bhandar Tk 10,000, M/s Maa Banijya Bhandar Tk 10,000, Kotalipara Enterprise Tk 5,000, Zeem Traders Tk 10,000, Al Amin Store Tk 8,000, and Shakhawat Store Tk 8,000, for selling essentials at higher prices.

UNO Mahfuzur said the drives will be continued to check the price hike of essentials.

BHOLA: Two separate mobile courts here on Friday fined five businessmen Tk 70,000 for selling onion at higher price.

District Market Officer Md Mostafa Sohel said two mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Md Ridwanul Islam and Md Shakil Mia conducted drives in different markets from morning till noon and fined those who are taking illegal advantages of coronavirus.

During the drives, M/s Surma Traders was fined Tk 50,000, M/s Shahana Traders, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Jashim Uddin and Mohammad Jewel were fined Tk 5,000 each for selling onion at higher price.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique said the administration is continuously creating awareness among the people not to get confused about any kind of rumour regarding coronavirus.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Friday fined ten businesses Tk 32,500 for selling necessary commodities at higher prices in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Khaleda Khatun Rekha raided Dakkhin Bazaar of the upazila and fined rice traders Jasim Uddin Badshah, Saidur Rahman and Sukhranjan Deuri Tk 5,000 each, Bashir Uddin Tk 2,000, onion traders Jasim and Shankar Kundu Tk 5,000 each, Mojibor Hawlader Tk 1,000, Bishanno Tk 3,000, Altaf Tk 1,000 and Shaheb Ali Tk 500.

Earlier, the onion was selling at Tk 40 to 60 where it was Tk 30 to 35, garlic was selling at Tk 90 where it was Tk 60, and the price of per bag rice at Tk 2,000 to 2,100 where it was Tk 1,300 to 1,700.

UNO Khaleda Khatun Rekha said necessary actions will be taken against those who will increase the price of commodities centring coronavirus. Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Manu and local police were also present during the drive.

RAJSHAHI: A mobile court on Friday fined two traders in Saheb Bazaar area of the city for selling onion at higher prices.

Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Abhijit Sarker fined each trader Tk 5,000.

The fined are Kazi Golam Mortoza and Ariful Islam.

Assistant Commissioner Abhijit Sarker said the mobile court was conducted to monitor the market situation, and to control the price of onions.

















