Monday, 23 March, 2020
Two drown in two districts

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Mymensingh, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: An eighteen-month-old girl drowned in a pond in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Munira was the daughter of Imran Hossen of Akkelpur Municipality area.
Police and locals said Munira drowned in the pond near their home in the morning.
Later, her floating body was found.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An old woman drowned in the Sutia River at Tangab Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Amena Khatun, 80, was the wife of Ibrahim Khalil of the union.
Locals said Amena Khatun was a mentally retarded woman. She used to roam about without informing anyone. On Thursday night she was walking alone. At one stage she fell in the river and drowned.
On Friday morning, locals recovered the body from the river.


