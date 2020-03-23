Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Coronavirus impact: Rice price increases at Bhandaria

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020
Riaz Mahmud Mithu

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Mar 22: Rice prices in Bhandaria Bazaar of the district have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
The price increased by Tk 7 per kilogram.
About three to four days back, coarse variety Swarna rice was selling at Tk 31 per kg at Shamsul Haque Auto Mills and Popular Auto Rice Mills.
On Friday last, it was selling at Tk 38, followed by Balam variety at Tk 46, Jeera variety at Tk 52 and ACI-Miniket variety at 70.
In the morning, wholesaler Md Mosharraf Sikdar in the bazaar asked Tk 1,900 for one bag of rice of Popular Company of Naogaon before a monitoring team led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Towhidul Islam Khan accompanying police. After two days, it was selling at Tk 1,600.
A consumer said the sudden price hike has shocked him.
Rice trader Md Sohel Kazi said, "We sell rice purchasing from local wholesalers. They have increased the prices suddenly for which we are selling rice at higher rates."
Wholesaler Md Mosharraf Sikdar said, "We have to sell rice at higher price as we're buying it at a high rate. But, the price did not shoot up suddenly."
On condition of anonymity, a trader said the price has increased through forming a syndicate.




In the market, onion price has gone up to Tk 60 to 65 from Tk 40 per kg.


