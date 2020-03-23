Video
COVID-19 awareness in villages

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020

Dear Sir

I had to leave my hostel and returned to my hometown after my University closed down following the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak. I was literally surprised to see that people in my village are still unaware of this virus. They are gathering at the local markets, conducting religious programmes, playing on the grounds, going about their usual lives without any precautions. These people are no bother or ignorance about what is happening around the world. They hardy watch news, most of them love to watch Indian serials. They are also visiting house of the people who have come from abroad. This is very risky. The aftermath would be terrifying.





Moreover, the local administration as well as the Union Parishad Chairman or Members did not take any measures to inform the people in my village about this pandemic. I feel that it is imperative they act fast and spread awareness on this global crisis through whatever means necessary. I fear how many of the villagers will going to infected with this pandemic. I urge the authority concerned to pay attention about this matter.  

Khalid Hossain
Over mail



