Proposed ‘Deposit Protection Act, 2020’ and a viral myth on the social media



Shah Jalal



Business of banks and FIs depend mostly on credibility and reliability as they operate their business using depositors' deposit. If the depositors lost their faith on the banks and FIs, Banking sector in any country must be collapsed. The economy of that country will be concluded as well. When a media publishes any news on the Banks and FIs, the reporter has to be aware more as bank and FIs are the most sensitive and more important for any economy than other determinants.



All of we know that banks and FIs are doing their business collecting deposits from surplus units and lending to deficit units in any economy. If the depositors feel insecure to deposit or keep their funds in the Banks and FIs, they may start to withdraw their deposits. In that case, banks and FIs will face liquidity crises and they will not able to meet the customers demand resulting is very dangerous for any country.



Let's delve into the recently criticized proposed law 'Deposit Protection Act, 2020'. A greater number of citizens are not aware about the existence of this law. They are thinking that this is a newly introduced law and present government is going to pass this to take an illegal chance by the party leaders. Actually, this perception is fully wrong. It was introduced as 'The Bank Deposit Insurance Ordinance, 1984' promulgated by the government at that time on August 11, 1984 which was the first step of 'Deposit Insurance System (DIS)' of Bangladesh Bank for protecting depositors of banks. Subsequently, it was replaced by an act, namely 'Bank Deposit Insurance Act, 2000'.



In accordance with the said act, Bangladesh Bank shall pay to every depositor for the amount of taka one lakh (highest) under insurance coverage in case of winding up of a bank. The current government would like to replace the previous one by a new act, namely 'Deposit Protection Act, 2020' to take under coverage more of depositors' deposit. According to the newly proposed act, depositors shall be more secured and they will be paid two lakh (highest) instead of one lakh (highest), if the proposed act is passed and enacted.



So, we can say that the refund amount of depositors' deposit will not be fixed by the recently proposed act 'Deposit protection act, 2020' which is being criticized. This proposed act will work as an insurance of deposits only. Under this proposed law, depositors will be paid only two lakh (highest) from the insurance coverage. In the case of winding up of any bank, the liquidator will decide how much will be paid to depositors as per 'Bank Company Act, 1991' with other applicable laws and regulations (if any).



The appointed liquidator will recover the all assets and settle the all liabilities of a bank which is under liquidation process. If the liquidator is not able to recover enough funds to settle all the liabilities, then liquidator will follow the prescribed rules and regulations under the 'Bank Company Act, 1991' and others to distribute the fund. In this case, depositors may be paid less than their deposits. This type of distribution of recovered fund of a bank is totally separate from the proposed 'Deposit protection act, 2020'.



So I would like to blame for newspapers, online news portals and social media for misguiding the common people by publishing fake news heading 'depositors will get only one lakh (highest) in the case of winding up of any bank'. This is unexpected. The publishers of newspapers and online news portals should be more cautious in publishing any news. The credibility of the news will be lost otherwise.



The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association & columnist

















The Government is going to pass the 'Deposit Protection Act, 2020' by which depositors' deposit to be more secured in the banks and FIs. Various newspapers, online news portals and social media have published news heading 'a depositor will get only one lakh taka (highest) in the case of winding up of any bank'. Such a headline on the newspapers, online news portals and social media has misguided the depositors and for which depositors are losing their faith on the banks. Such a headline has gone viral and every user of social media has noticed it negatively.Business of banks and FIs depend mostly on credibility and reliability as they operate their business using depositors' deposit. If the depositors lost their faith on the banks and FIs, Banking sector in any country must be collapsed. The economy of that country will be concluded as well. When a media publishes any news on the Banks and FIs, the reporter has to be aware more as bank and FIs are the most sensitive and more important for any economy than other determinants.All of we know that banks and FIs are doing their business collecting deposits from surplus units and lending to deficit units in any economy. If the depositors feel insecure to deposit or keep their funds in the Banks and FIs, they may start to withdraw their deposits. In that case, banks and FIs will face liquidity crises and they will not able to meet the customers demand resulting is very dangerous for any country.Let's delve into the recently criticized proposed law 'Deposit Protection Act, 2020'. A greater number of citizens are not aware about the existence of this law. They are thinking that this is a newly introduced law and present government is going to pass this to take an illegal chance by the party leaders. Actually, this perception is fully wrong. It was introduced as 'The Bank Deposit Insurance Ordinance, 1984' promulgated by the government at that time on August 11, 1984 which was the first step of 'Deposit Insurance System (DIS)' of Bangladesh Bank for protecting depositors of banks. Subsequently, it was replaced by an act, namely 'Bank Deposit Insurance Act, 2000'.In accordance with the said act, Bangladesh Bank shall pay to every depositor for the amount of taka one lakh (highest) under insurance coverage in case of winding up of a bank. The current government would like to replace the previous one by a new act, namely 'Deposit Protection Act, 2020' to take under coverage more of depositors' deposit. According to the newly proposed act, depositors shall be more secured and they will be paid two lakh (highest) instead of one lakh (highest), if the proposed act is passed and enacted.So, we can say that the refund amount of depositors' deposit will not be fixed by the recently proposed act 'Deposit protection act, 2020' which is being criticized. This proposed act will work as an insurance of deposits only. Under this proposed law, depositors will be paid only two lakh (highest) from the insurance coverage. In the case of winding up of any bank, the liquidator will decide how much will be paid to depositors as per 'Bank Company Act, 1991' with other applicable laws and regulations (if any).The appointed liquidator will recover the all assets and settle the all liabilities of a bank which is under liquidation process. If the liquidator is not able to recover enough funds to settle all the liabilities, then liquidator will follow the prescribed rules and regulations under the 'Bank Company Act, 1991' and others to distribute the fund. In this case, depositors may be paid less than their deposits. This type of distribution of recovered fund of a bank is totally separate from the proposed 'Deposit protection act, 2020'.So I would like to blame for newspapers, online news portals and social media for misguiding the common people by publishing fake news heading 'depositors will get only one lakh (highest) in the case of winding up of any bank'. This is unexpected. The publishers of newspapers and online news portals should be more cautious in publishing any news. The credibility of the news will be lost otherwise.The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association & columnist