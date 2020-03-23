Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic



Nazarul Islam

Anxiety in our lives, drives us to mobilize together, stay clearheaded, and do what is needed for the common good. Panic is highly contagious, throws us into irrational and catastrophic thinking, and drives us to toward lousy human behaviours that can exacerbate our crisis--greed, excessive hoarding, stampeding. Panic is highly contagious and infects those around us. The difference between anxiety and panic is critical to understand, so we can strike the right balance.



Our flashbacks of memory can take us only a few weeks back...to a time, when cases of the new coronavirus began emerging several weeks ago in California and Washington states of America, including other pockets of the country. US public-health officials worried the current CV pandemic might be The Big One.



The testing program that was rolled out to combat it, though, had been only a small one. Limited testing has blinded Americans to the scale of the outbreak so far, impeding the nation ability to fight the virus through isolating the sick and they contacts, public health officials say. As of Wednesday about 6,500 people in the US had tested positive, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported only about 32,000 tests conducted at its facilities and other public-health labs.

What is the current level of preparedness in Bangladesh? Are we geared effectively to combat small scale, seemingly benign epidemics, which possess the ability to quickly evolve into deadly pandemics?



In the context of existing global coronavirus pandemic, we have seen major countries failing or lacking in efforts to control disease, even though these are blessed with solid infrastructure and resources, including committed healthcare professionals. At the nascent stage, China, Italy and South Korea have failed badly. Iran appears to have practically given up, and shamefully avoided time and again, to share information with its people. Serious questions now, haunt the ability of the US to deliver services to America's pandemic victims.

Can Bangladesh with its limitations of resources, lacking in health services, funds and capacity, deliver the impossible task of controlling the evil carnivorous disease?

Let's probe seriously into the available quality of healthcare in the south Asian country.



Under its Constitution, the Government of Bangladesh is responsible for providing healthcare to all its citizens. The World Bank had observed in a report of March 2018, that the country made remarkable progress on the health and nutrition-related Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), with major achievements in increasing immunization rates and reducing the rates of undernutrition, infant and under-five mortality, maternal mortality, and communicable diseases -Bangladesh has now committed itself to achieving universal health coverage by 2032!



According to the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) in Dhaka, the infrastructure here seems promising. More than 600 hospitals exist in the country, including 482 primary care hospitals at sub-district level and below, 65 secondary hospitals at district level, 15 medical & dental college hospitals, and specialist facilities such as chest, infectious diseases and leprosy hospitals. The government has established 16,438 community clinic and health centres and 30,000 satellite clinics for child and maternal healthcare.



However, there does exist a general shortage of healthcare professionals in Bangladesh, particularly in the public (state) sector. In 2015 there were 0.47 physicians (doctors) per 1,000 population, compared with 0.76 for India and 0.98 for Pakistan . There is also a serious shortage of nurses, particularly in state hospitals, resulting in an inappropriate skill mix. The ratio in 2015 was 5 nurses for every 3 doctors.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has managed general health and family planning services through district general hospitals and several smaller hospitals, at sub-district and local community levels. Public health expenditure in 2015 was equivalent to 2.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), according to WHO data, compared with a global average of 6.3 per cent. Health expenditure per capita was equivalent to US $ 32 in 2015, one of the lowest levels in the world.



Despite increasing urbanization of the Bangladeshi population, government health policies over the past 49 years have focused mainly on rural delivery of health services. Consequently, access to quality health and nutrition services for the urban poor has emerged as a major issue. Urban governments do not have a separate budget allocation for health services and they have limited capacity in the allocation of their funds.



Private sector in Bangladesh is growing rapidly. The privately owned clinics and hospitals are located in urban areas and are only accessible for the financially better-off. The care and services in private hospitals are perceived as qualitatively better and more trustworthy, in comparison to the other providers. This perception is influenced by the services offered in private facilities and the guaranteed availability of healthcare providers and medication.

It is noteworthy to mention the Apollo Hospital complex in Dhaka, which offers a broad range of specialities including outpatient treatment across 29 disciplines. Apollo is the only hospital in Bangladesh that has received a Joint Commission



The blood bank at Apollo hospital is externally controlled. In 2015, registration at the hospital cost BDT 205, consultation fees in the outpatient and inpatient departments ranged between BDT 1,000 and BDT 1,600 The nightly rate for inpatient stay in a ward was BDT 3,000 Occasionally patients are treated free of charge, or partially free.



United Hospital in Dhaka has a staff of 1,800, of whom 250 are doctors (including surgeons, specialists and senior doctors) and 600 are nurses. Most doctors are from Bangladesh, and many of those have received training and gained working experience abroad. According to MedCOI, the hospital, which has received several 'Centre of Excellence' awards, focuses 'on patients who would normally travel abroad for treatment.' The hospital takes referred patients from NGOs at subsidised cost, but does not accept NGOs.



The World Bank had also observed that, as of 2011, there were almost 4,000 NGOs, mostly financed by donors. Many NGOs provide health promotion and prevention activities, particularly at the community level (and) in their health centres and inpatient care at some hospitals.



Non-governmental healthcare providers function complementary to the public network and do not form a parallel provider system. They provide mainly preventive and basic care in remote areas, and [in] government non-priority areas. They experiment with alternative approaches and assist the government in vaccination campaigns. There is a good collaboration between the government and the non-governmental sector.



Again the NGO services such as the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC) 'Health, Nutrition and Population Programme' help to meet the needs of the extreme poor. Community Health Volunteers are recruited from within the community and trained to provide basic health care services, particularly for mothers and young children. They are supported by more highly trained personnel who oversee their activities and provide advice and support.

Accessibility is very high, with 80% of the population seeking medical care through this network.



Healthcare providers in the informal sector are used by those who are unable to afford either the treatment or the cost of travel to health facilities further away, or by those who are terminally ill and seek alternatives to the general healthcare or are in need of counselling. The informal sector is the principal provider in rural areas. 'In the informal sector many drug vendors are not trained or qualified to dispense medicines. Qualitative shortcomings for medication have occasionally been mentioned, to include counterfeit medication and the sale of expired medication, but according to most interviewees, this is not a general problem.



Again, training (in dispensing) was provided exclusively from the pharmaceutical companies. Although...not allowed under drug license regulations, additional clinical services such as giving injections, diagnostic services, burn and wound dressing and vaccinations are also provided in drug shops.



It needs to be mentioned that majority of the clients/patients buy medicines without prescription and...self- referral is quite common, especially in urban areas. Because of financial difficulties, poor people go directly to a pharmacy or drug vendor without consulting a doctor. Bangladesh has a tradition of self-medication. Availability of medication is not guaranteed and there is a wide variation of available options.



The writer is a former educator

based in Chicago



















