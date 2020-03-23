Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:58 PM
Control rocketing price of essentials

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020

Whenever a crisis hits the country, a group of dubious traders and businessmen in the country goes insane to exploit it. As panic of the novel Coronavirus has gripped the country, for some days people have started panic buying. They cannot be blamed for it. Because the authorities, like Shibchar upazila, may have to go for lockdown of other places as well and no one knows what these new places could be. The WHO has already suggested enforcing lockdown and a state of emergency in the country.

Under the current ominous circumstances, people are now passing their days and their panic buying has only to be expected. The profiteers are just exactly exploiting this situation even when there is enough supply of grocery items and surgical materials people are running after.

This speaks of moral lowliness of these people. This is illegal also and the market monitoring authorities, including the law enforcing agencies, now need to come with a heavy hand to curb the evil, making sure all the while supply chain of the necessary products remain normal. Right at this moment most important grocery items including rice, pulses, onion, etc. have seen a sharp spike in their prices. But there is no visible effort from the government to stop this.

Some days ago, people have seen an artificial crisis of surgical materials including facemasks and hand sanitizers. Authorities with the direction of Supreme Court immediately cracked down in some places of the capital and these items were sold in their original prices in those places.





Now again the price of these things have shot up. A bottle of hand sanitizer, whose MRP is Tk 80 mentioned in the label, is now selling at Tk 120 in localities. The common people cannot be left with the will of these dishonest business people and the government must make sustainable efforts everywhere so that prices of the needed items come down to their normal level.

There are several countries in the world that at this moment of crisis are providing cash to people or have reduced the interest rates. Even the government in West Bengal declared they would provide food items free of cost to the poor people. While the authorities in Bangladesh must think of providing succor to daily wage earners whose work may come to a total stop, they also need to come down very hard on the dishonest business people.  



