Rajshahi City Corporation staff to get PPE

He also said step has also been adopted to spray disinfectant medicine at various areas. Besides, distribution of leaflets and using loudspeaker for generating awareness among the public awareness are progressing. -BSS RAJSHAHI, Mar 22: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including masks and hand sanitizers among its health and conservancy workers aimed at preventing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak .The RCC authorities took the decision in a preparatory meeting held at the city bhaban conference hall with city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton in the chair on Sunday.Mayor Liton told the meeting that masks and sanitizers are being manufactured for health, conservancy workers and the city dwellers. Procurement process of PPE from China is going on for protection of the doctors and nurses to be engaged in treatment to coronavirus infected patients .Booths for using hand sanitizers by the roaming people will be set up in more than 25 spots across the city in near future.He also said step has also been adopted to spray disinfectant medicine at various areas. Besides, distribution of leaflets and using loudspeaker for generating awareness among the public awareness are progressing. -BSS