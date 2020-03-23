Two new dengue patients detected in last 24hrs: DGHS





In its regular update, the DGHS noted that three patients are being treated for dengue in the country. Among them, two dengue patients are currently being treated at hospital in the capital.

Since the beginning of the year, 268 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 265 had been discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year. The government confirmed 179 deaths from dengue last year.

Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,027 made full recovery.









