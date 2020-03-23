Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Two new dengue patients detected in last 24hrs: DGHS

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Two new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8am on Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
In its regular update, the DGHS noted that three patients are being treated for dengue in the country. Among them, two dengue patients are currently being treated at hospital in the capital.
Since the beginning of the year, 268 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 265 had been discharged from hospitals.
Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year. The government confirmed 179 deaths from dengue last year.
Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,027 made full recovery.




-UNB


