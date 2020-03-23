Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:58 PM
Panic buying doubles onion prices in capital

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Onion prices doubled to Tk60-70 in just three days in the retail markets amid panic buying triggered by coronavirus outbreak.
Traders said prices of each kilogram of garlic increased by Tk 30-40, rice Tk5-7, potato Tk5, Oil Tk2-3, egg Tk4 (four pieces) compared to a week earlier in retail markets.
They blamed the rise on customers who are buying essentials in large quantities and stockpiling them fearing a lockdown to prevent coronavirus from spreading.
People have paid no heed to the government's assurance that there is enough in the stock. The trend of panic buying of essentials began in Dhaka after the detection of the first coronavirus case in the country in the second week of March.
While visiting several retail markets, correspondents found each kg onion being sold at Tk60-70, which was 30-35 on Wednesday. At places, the prices had shot up to Tk80.
A kg of garlic cost Tk150-180 on Saturday which was Tk110-150 a week ago. Egg price (four pieces) increased to Tk36 from Tk32 during this period.
Saturday's data from state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) showed that local onion was sold at Tk60-70 while imported ones at Tk50-70. These items cost Tk40-50 and Tk40-60 respectively last week.
Local variety of garlic was sold at Tk130-140 while imported ones cost 150-180. They were sold at Tk70-80 and 130-150 respectively a week ago.    -UNB


