NSU opens hotline for people





"As it is a health crisis now, we have created a group with public health experts-mostly doctors-and have been providing information to the callers," Dr Mahbubur Rahman Rajib, one of the organisers, confirmed.

"The numbers are open 24/7 and we have received more than 1,200 calls on Friday [the first day of announcing the numbers], and more than 1,400 calls on Saturday," he said.

The volunteers provide information on preventive measures to the callers and information on healthcare service centres near to them, the organisers said.

The other organisers are Olia Mahjabin, Niloy Prosad Chakroborty, Rehan Akhter and Asaduzzaman Shuvo.

The hotline numbers are:

(06:00am-12:00pm) 01795233354, 01311062959, 01531720803, 01933786814, 01689382910, 01311183620, 01741447588, 01676994386, 01870700583, 01534991865, 01841716131, 01759800507

(12:00pm-06:00pm)

01757540162, 01873147497, 01407550067, 01929422331, 01972397197, 01611108566, 01883581829, 01912034636, 01401288202, 01310426879, 01856877748, 01721461420,

(06:00pm-12:00am)

01676122078, 01534301925, 01953513108, 01717020118, 01632377811, 01627585100, 01727793875, 01754790597, 01533987914, 01717040609, 01797287465, 01864189320,

(12:00am-06:00am)

01687670413, 01301880283, 01748862643, 01303316018, 01902127623, 01822149239, 01675843987, 01518615052, 01718452558.























Students of Public Health Department of North South University announced some hotlines numbers so that people can get helpful information and suggestions from public health experts amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country."As it is a health crisis now, we have created a group with public health experts-mostly doctors-and have been providing information to the callers," Dr Mahbubur Rahman Rajib, one of the organisers, confirmed."The numbers are open 24/7 and we have received more than 1,200 calls on Friday [the first day of announcing the numbers], and more than 1,400 calls on Saturday," he said.The volunteers provide information on preventive measures to the callers and information on healthcare service centres near to them, the organisers said.The other organisers are Olia Mahjabin, Niloy Prosad Chakroborty, Rehan Akhter and Asaduzzaman Shuvo.The hotline numbers are:(06:00am-12:00pm) 01795233354, 01311062959, 01531720803, 01933786814, 01689382910, 01311183620, 01741447588, 01676994386, 01870700583, 01534991865, 01841716131, 01759800507(12:00pm-06:00pm)01757540162, 01873147497, 01407550067, 01929422331, 01972397197, 01611108566, 01883581829, 01912034636, 01401288202, 01310426879, 01856877748, 01721461420,(06:00pm-12:00am)01676122078, 01534301925, 01953513108, 01717020118, 01632377811, 01627585100, 01727793875, 01754790597, 01533987914, 01717040609, 01797287465, 01864189320,(12:00am-06:00am)01687670413, 01301880283, 01748862643, 01303316018, 01902127623, 01822149239, 01675843987, 01518615052, 01718452558.