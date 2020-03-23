Football grinds to a halt, but not in Australia

SYDNEY, MARCH 22: Football might have ground to a halt across the world, but not in Australia where they are soldiering on, with a handful of fans turning up to cheer on their teams outside shuttered grounds this weekend.

The domestic A-League has six rounds to go and Football Federation Australia decided to press ahead without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite two of the 11 teams undergoing mandatory quarantine.

Like rugby league and Australian Rules, which are also pushing on with their seasons, it has lucrative broadcast commitments with the fear of financial repercussions part of the thinking. -AFP



