Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:57 PM
Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

SHANGHAI, MARCH 22: Footballer Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng said Sunday, the former Manchester United player becoming the first known case in the Chinese Super League (CSL).
The 32-year-old Belgian international midfielder has a normal temperature and is feeling fine, Shandong said, but "is under observation and having treatment at a designated medical facility".
"The club will do its best... to help in the treatment and recovery of the player."
Fellaini, who had just returned to China, is the latest high-profile name in football to catch the disease, along with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who was hospitalised with the coronavirus, died on Saturday at the age of 76. But Fellaini is the first confirmed case in the CSL, dealing a blow to the league's hopes of starting the season as early as next month.    -AFP


