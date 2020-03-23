Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:56 PM
Shakib Al Hasan in self-isolation in USA

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Shakib Al Hasan. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladeshi superstar cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, currently serving a  two-year ban (with one year suspended) from cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC), has gone into self-isolation in a hotel upon arriving in the United States of America on Saturday amid the outbreak of COVID-19 that has reached epidemic levels there.
As of Sunday,  Covid-19, the name of the illness associated with the novel coronavirus that reared its head in Wuhan, China at the fag end of last year ha claimed the lives of over 13000 people with over 300000 people. In a bit of relieve, at least 95829 people have recovered from it.
Shakib Al Hasan headed straight into a hotel room as a measure of precaution after reaching the United States. He has informed the authorities about the same. Additionally, he has also informed them that, he will be isolated for a few days in these high risk conditions.
"I just arrived in the United States, although the fear has always worked a bit when I was in the plane. Still, I tried to find out how to keep myself safe from the germs. Then when I arrived in the United States, I headed straight to a hotel room. I have informed them, and told them that I will be here for a while and since I have come from a flight I have a bit of a risk.
In a recent video, posted on his Facebook page, Shakib also urged his fans, followers and fellow Bangladeshis to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"We have to follow the precautionary steps which can help us stay safe and healthy at this moment. We have to wash our hands frequently, we have to maintain social distance and follow the right way while coughing and sneezing," Shakib told in the video post.
"If anyone comes from abroad he should maintain quarantine and stay alert about not going out to see people. A 14-day quarantine is very important. I want to share my experience with it. I just arrived in the USA and came to a hotel directly. I have informed the authority that I travelled to come here and I will stay in self-isolation for 14 days. It's tough for me, but still, I didn't meet my daughter. I believe this small sacrifice will help us protect ourselves," he added.
By putting himself under self-isolation, Shakib Al Hasan has already set an example. He further wants people to follow the simple guidelines to protect themselves from getting effected by the disease.
The prolific all-rounder feels by spreading more awareness, we can keep the country safe.
"Hope everyone is well. The World Health Organization has called coronavirus as an epidemic. Bangladesh is not beyond that. "
'You already have heard that many corona virus effected patients have been found in Bangladesh. We need to be careful now. Our awareness can keep our country safe, to keep us healthy. '
"By following some simple steps, I think we can be free from this disease and keep our country safe from it. For example, washing hands with soap, maintaining social distance, adhering to proper etiquette when coughing and if someone is returning from abroad, he must keep himself at home and make sure not to leave the house. "
Before going to the USA, Shakib was travelling in the UK as he was seen to watch a football match between Manchester United FC and Manchester City FC at the Old Trafford on March 8. The all-rounder posted an image of Old Trafford on March 14 on his social media.
After that, he returned to Bangladesh and might have travelled his village in Magura as he posted some pictures with the hashtag # backtomy childhood on his social media on March 16, 17, 18 and 19. But the images looked like taken in a single day.
Many people, mainly his fans, raised the question over his travelling during the coronavirus pandemic and asked on the Facebook comment box if he maintains the quarantine advice from the government after returning from the UK.
Shakib was banned from all cricketing activities for two years in October last year, with one year of those is suspended. The all-rounder is expected to return to the action before the T20 World Cup this year in Australia.     -UNB


