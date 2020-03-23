Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020
FIFA, AFC to get live updates online

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Due to the situation arises after the outbreak of Pandemic Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), FIFA and AFC are not going to send any observer in the upcoming Executive Committee Election 2020 of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) which is scheduled to be held on 20 April. They will get updates online.
International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) inform BFF that it may not be possible for them to send observers. According to BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, the two football governing bodies verbally instructed the federation to be in touch with through video conferencing.
The current committee will finish its tenure on 31 April Earlier on Saturday, the BFF Executive Committee election Chief Election Commissioner Mezbah Uddin confirmed that the schedule will be announced on 3 April.
COVID-19 outbreak has shattered the usual schedule of everything. All the tournaments are postponed. In this condition, many of the expected compotators in the election urged the local football authority to reconsider about delaying the election.









