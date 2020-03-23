Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:56 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Sports

Cricket organiser Reza-e-Karim passes away

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Sports Reporter

Cricket organiser Reza-e-Karim passes away

Cricket organiser Reza-e-Karim passes away

The legendary sports organiser and former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Cricket Control Board (BCCB) Reza-e-Karim breathed his last on Sunday morning in a hospital in the capital. He had been fighting with several health challenges including cancer. He was 82 at the time of his passing.
Karim was one of the pioneers of organised cricket's return to post-liberation Bangladesh as the Secretary of the then BCCB's First Division League and Tournament Committee in 1974-75. He was the Secretary of the BCCB when the first constitution of the Board was drafted in 1976-77.
Babu, the nick name of Reza-e-Karim, was a Dhaka University graduate, who was also an accomplished cricketer and a respected umpire! He has been a selector and Manager of the Bangladesh Team on several occasions!
Bangladesh Cricket Board extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. According to the BCB media release, the Late Reza-e-Karim's Namaz-e-Janaza was buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IOC asks member countries about coronavirus impact
Football grinds to a halt, but not in Australia
Uncertainty abounds as football's transfer industry grinds to a halt
Dybala, Maldini test positive for coronavirus
Olympic 2020 postponement calls put pressure on defiant Olympic chiefs
Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League
Former Real president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus
Fitness, focus, frustration: Life in lockdown for Europe's footballers


Latest News
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
210 returnees quarantined in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft