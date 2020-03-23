

Cricket organiser Reza-e-Karim passes away

Karim was one of the pioneers of organised cricket's return to post-liberation Bangladesh as the Secretary of the then BCCB's First Division League and Tournament Committee in 1974-75. He was the Secretary of the BCCB when the first constitution of the Board was drafted in 1976-77.

Babu, the nick name of Reza-e-Karim, was a Dhaka University graduate, who was also an accomplished cricketer and a respected umpire! He has been a selector and Manager of the Bangladesh Team on several occasions!

Bangladesh Cricket Board extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. According to the BCB media release, the Late Reza-e-Karim's Namaz-e-Janaza was buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur.



















