India holds one-day curfew to test COVID 19 defences

"Stay indoors and stay healthy." Health ministry official Lav Agarwal said the government is seeking "unity in isolation". Only a handful of people ventured into Delhi's popular Lodhi Gardens park which security guard Jaiveer Singh said was usually packed. "If this helps stop the spread, then the government can think of extending it for two to three more days," Singh said. -AFP NEW DELHI, Mar 22: Millions of Indians went into lockdown on Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Most domestic flights were grounded and shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew that is designed to test the country's ability to fight the pandemic.Normally bustling streets in the capital New Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai were mostly deserted as the shutdown began at 7:00 am (0130 GMT). Incoming international flights have also been banned.While the lockdown was not mandatory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the population of 1.3 billion to help prepare for the challenges ahead."Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," Modi tweeted."Stay indoors and stay healthy." Health ministry official Lav Agarwal said the government is seeking "unity in isolation". Only a handful of people ventured into Delhi's popular Lodhi Gardens park which security guard Jaiveer Singh said was usually packed. "If this helps stop the spread, then the government can think of extending it for two to three more days," Singh said. -AFP