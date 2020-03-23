Three frauds arrested





Police arrested the head of the fraudulent circle, Mamun Talukder, from a hotel in Cox's Bazar around 5am on March 20 while gang member Raju Farazi was picked up from Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Friday.

The other member, Mithu Mridha, was arrested at Bhanga in Faridpur on Saturday, said Najmul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (cybercrime) of CTTC unit.

Members of law enforcement agency seized an Axio car, seven mobile phones with special applications, several falsely registered SIM cards, and numbers of bank, Bikash, Nagad and Skrill accounts from them.

According to CTTC, the gang used to collect ATM card numbers, user names, and mobile numbers from branch managers by calling them from cloned numbers of the card divisions of respective banks.

In primary investigation, they confessed their crimes.

Hundreds of customers lost almost Tk50 lakhs from their accounts in several banks. As few banks sent a compliant to Cybersecurity cell of police he immediately informed Bangladesh Bank and gave directives to conduct the drive.

A case has been filled with Dhanmondi Police Station in this regard and police have sought four days remand from the court for the three arrestees.























