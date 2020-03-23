Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis





The new measures announced on Sunday come a day after the city-state reported its first fatalities and it confirmed 47 new cases, taking its tally to 432.

Some short-term visitors have continued to arrive even after Singapore imposed a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine on anyone entering the country.

Almost 80% of Singapore's new cases over the past three days were imported. Of the 39 imported cases reported on Saturday, six were of short-term visitors.

"During this time we have to focus our resources on returning Singaporeans, because they are coming back in large numbers," said Lawrence Wong, a minister who co-heads Singapore's virus fighting task-force.

