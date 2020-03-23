No penalty for delay in payment of electricity bills

The government has decided not to penalize clients for delaying in payment of electricity anda gas bills for the months of February to April this year considering the restriction of movement amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, the consumers will not be charged extra for the delay in payment of electricity bills, according to a circular of the Power Division.

The circular said that a huge number of household consumers will have to present in the banks for paying the electricity bills, which may increase the risks of Coronavirus transmission.























