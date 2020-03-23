11 land ports sealed for entry of foreigners





The order, signed by PSD Senior Assistant Secretary Monira Haque, said the entrance of the foreigners through the land ports will remain suspended until further notice. The decision to ban the entry of foreigners through the ports was taken in the wake of the spread of the deadly virus accoss the globe.

The land ports are Benapole in Jashore, Bhomra in Satkhira, Burimari in Lalmonirhat, Akhaura in Brahmanbaria, Nakugaon in Sherpur, Tamabil in Sylhet, Hili in Dinajpur, Banglaband in Panchagar, Darshana in Chuadanga, Sheola in Sylhet and Rowmari in Kurigram.

PSD Additional Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique told this correspondent that the restriction came in line with the decision of the Foreign Ministry.

"As neighbouring India is now one of the most infected countries and huge number of patients is now being detected there, the initiative was taken to protect our nationals from the deadly virus. It would help the government to prevent spread of the virus," he added.

The government has already suspended flight operations with the all coronavirus infected countries except China, Bangkok and USA. Bangladesh also suspended railway operations with India amidst the corona outbreak.



















