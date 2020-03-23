Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:55 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Back Page

11 land ports sealed for entry of foreigners

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The government has sealed eleven land ports for the foreigners in an effort to fight against the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Sunday issued the order, which will come into effect from March 22.
The order, signed by PSD Senior Assistant Secretary Monira Haque, said the entrance of the foreigners through the land ports will remain suspended until further notice. The decision to ban the entry of foreigners through the ports was taken in the wake of the spread of the deadly virus accoss the globe.
The land ports are Benapole in Jashore, Bhomra in Satkhira, Burimari in Lalmonirhat, Akhaura in Brahmanbaria, Nakugaon in Sherpur, Tamabil in Sylhet, Hili in Dinajpur, Banglaband in Panchagar, Darshana in Chuadanga, Sheola in Sylhet and Rowmari in Kurigram.
PSD Additional Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique told this correspondent that the restriction came in line with the decision of the Foreign Ministry.
"As neighbouring India is now one of the most infected countries and huge number of patients is now being detected there, the initiative was taken to protect our nationals from the deadly virus. It would help the government to prevent spread of the virus," he added.
The government has already suspended flight operations with the all coronavirus infected countries except China, Bangkok and USA. Bangladesh also suspended railway operations with India amidst the corona outbreak.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India holds one-day curfew to test COVID 19 defences
Virus deaths surge past 13,000 as one billion confined to homes
Three frauds arrested
Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis
No penalty for delay in payment of electricity bills
11 land ports sealed for entry of foreigners
Be alert, together we’ll prevail: Joy
SC asks lower court to hear bail prayers, emergency cases


Latest News
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
210 returnees quarantined in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft