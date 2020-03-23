Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:55 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Be alert, together we’ll prevail: Joy

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Sunday urged all to remain alert instead of getting panicked, saying together they will prevail dealing with the coronavirus situation.
"Let me assure you that the Prime Minister and the Awami League government are beside you during this hour. Don't panic. Be alert. Together, we'll prevail," he said in a message shared on his verified Facebook page.
Joy said Bangalees are a brave and resilient nation and they have seen through major disasters before.
"If you follow the directions properly, we'll successfully see this crisis through as well. It's also important, now more than ever, to be vigilant against fake news and rumours," he said.
Joy, also son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the government is holding regular briefings to update the country about all latest developments in this regard.   
He said the Covid-19 has emerged as a global public health crisis and around 180 countries have been affected by this novel virus, including Bangladesh. Since there are no specific drugs and/or vaccines for this virus yet, containing the spread of the virus is crucial, the Prime Minister's adviser said. -UNB


