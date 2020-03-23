Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:55 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Back Page

SC asks lower court to hear bail prayers, emergency cases

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court on Sunday directe the lower court to postponed hearing of cases, except bail prayers, temporary injunctions and others emergency cases, over the coronvirus outbreak.
A circular, signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was published on the Supreme Court website.
The Supreme Court issued the directive to the lower court a day later amid urging by Bangladesh Ain Samity, a platform of former graduates of law department of the Dhaka University.
However, Law Minister Anisul Huq  and Attorney General Mahbubey Alam held a meeting with the Chief Justice and Appellate Division senior judges at the CJ's office before issuing the circular
Later the Law Minister told journalists that the decision was taken in accordance with the World Health Organisation's prescription that prohibited mass gathering of people to prevent deadly coronavirus.
'We have conveyed the concerns of lawyers to the Chief Justice. He will sit with other judges of the Supreme Court to decide on the closing of the court activities. This can happen by March 25, said Mahbubey Alam.
Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal postponed pending case activities expect emergency matters.
On Saturday, Ain Samity urged to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain for suspension of all activities of subordinate courts and allowing some courts to function in a limited scale for emergency purposes to prevent Coronavirus outbreak.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India holds one-day curfew to test COVID 19 defences
Virus deaths surge past 13,000 as one billion confined to homes
Three frauds arrested
Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis
No penalty for delay in payment of electricity bills
11 land ports sealed for entry of foreigners
Be alert, together we’ll prevail: Joy
SC asks lower court to hear bail prayers, emergency cases


Latest News
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
210 returnees quarantined in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft