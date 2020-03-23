SC asks lower court to hear bail prayers, emergency cases





A circular, signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was published on the Supreme Court website.

The Supreme Court issued the directive to the lower court a day later amid urging by Bangladesh Ain Samity, a platform of former graduates of law department of the Dhaka University.

However, Law Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General Mahbubey Alam held a meeting with the Chief Justice and Appellate Division senior judges at the CJ's office before issuing the circular

Later the Law Minister told journalists that the decision was taken in accordance with the World Health Organisation's prescription that prohibited mass gathering of people to prevent deadly coronavirus.

'We have conveyed the concerns of lawyers to the Chief Justice. He will sit with other judges of the Supreme Court to decide on the closing of the court activities. This can happen by March 25, said Mahbubey Alam.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal postponed pending case activities expect emergency matters.

On Saturday, Ain Samity urged to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain for suspension of all activities of subordinate courts and allowing some courts to function in a limited scale for emergency purposes to prevent Coronavirus outbreak.



















The Supreme Court on Sunday directe the lower court to postponed hearing of cases, except bail prayers, temporary injunctions and others emergency cases, over the coronvirus outbreak.A circular, signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was published on the Supreme Court website.The Supreme Court issued the directive to the lower court a day later amid urging by Bangladesh Ain Samity, a platform of former graduates of law department of the Dhaka University.However, Law Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General Mahbubey Alam held a meeting with the Chief Justice and Appellate Division senior judges at the CJ's office before issuing the circularLater the Law Minister told journalists that the decision was taken in accordance with the World Health Organisation's prescription that prohibited mass gathering of people to prevent deadly coronavirus.'We have conveyed the concerns of lawyers to the Chief Justice. He will sit with other judges of the Supreme Court to decide on the closing of the court activities. This can happen by March 25, said Mahbubey Alam.Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal postponed pending case activities expect emergency matters.On Saturday, Ain Samity urged to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain for suspension of all activities of subordinate courts and allowing some courts to function in a limited scale for emergency purposes to prevent Coronavirus outbreak.