World Meteorological Day today













The WMO and its 193 member states and territories, including Bangladesh, observe this day on March 23 every year amid holding of different programme.

This year, the theme of World Meteorological Day is "Climate and Water".

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages on the occasion of the World Meteorological Day.

