Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:55 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
MBSTU closed till April 1

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

TANGAIL, Mar 22: Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) has announced the suspension of all academic and administrative activities as per the government's decision of closing educational institution in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The authorities have suspended all classes and examinations from March 23 to April 1 in an effort to check the spread of coronavirus in the country, said an MBSTU release on Sunday.
Teachers, officials and employers of MBSTU have been instructed to attend the office in case of any emergency and to keep their mobile phones open during university closure, the release added.
Besides, outsiders are requested not to enter the campus and not stay there without out any urgency.
-BSS


