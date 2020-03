CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Mar 22: Two children drowned in river Pagla at Kalinagar under Sadar upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased Sonia Khatun, 14, daughter of Yasin Ali of Bablabona village and Zohora Khatun, 13, daughter of Rabiul Islam at Bakharali of the upazila.

Chairman of Sundarpur union Parishad said Sonia and Zohora drowned when they were taking bathe along with other children in the river around 1:10 pm.