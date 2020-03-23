Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:55 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home News

Onion harvesting goes on in full swing in Manikganj

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MANIKGANJ, Mar 22: Onion harvesting is going on in full swing in the district, expecting a good yield, officials said on Sunday.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said farmers have started to harvest onion as they are getting lucrative prices.
DAE had taken a massive programme to inspire farmers to cultivate the onion abundantly here during the current season, they said, adding farmers also showed encouragement to cultivate onion witnessing its huge demand in the markets.
Md. Rezaul Islam, a farmer of Alamdi village of Harirampur Upazila said the onion now is being sold at Taka 40-50 per kilogram, expressing satisfaction with the price.
Md Hafiz Uddin of Rupsha village under Shibalaya Upazila and Abdur Rafiq of Mouhali village under Baratia Union of Ghior Upazila also expressed happiness over onion price.
This season, a total of 5,800 hectares of land were brought under onion cultivation in all seven upazilas of the district with a production target of 49,591 metric tons.
Of them, farmers cultivated onion at 90 hectares of land in Manikganj Sadar, 180 hectares at Singair upazila, 50 hectares at Saturia upazila, 900 hectares at Ghior Upazila, 80 hectares at Daulatpur upazila, 2,800 hectares at Shibalaya upazila and 1,700 hectares at Harirampur Upazila.
DAE deputy director Md. Habibur Rahman Chowdhury said Shibalaya, Harirampur and Ghior Upazilas of the district are known as the onion cultivation zones.  The soil of those areas is suitable for onion cultivation.
He said the onion cultivation exceeded the target this year as all agri-inputs including seeds, fertilizers and necessary advices were given to the cultivators timely.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Meteorological Day today
MBSTU closed till April 1
Two drown in C'nawabganj
Onion harvesting goes on in full swing in Manikganj
Coronavirus: What could the West learn from Asia?
‘Selfie app’ to keep track of quarantined Poles
Tearful couples cancel as virus hits Australian weddings
California lockdown: powerhouse ‘Golden State’ battles virus


Latest News
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
210 returnees quarantined in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft