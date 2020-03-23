Taiwan to suspend transit

TAIPEI, Mar 22: Taiwan further tightened travel controls on Sunday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, suspending the transit of airline passengers through Taiwan from March 24 until April 7, as it announced 16 new cases bringing the total to 169.

While Taiwan had in the early stages of the outbreak been successful at keeping the number of cases relatively low thanks to a good screening and contact tracing system, numbers have spiked due to an influx of infected people from abroad.

Taiwan has already stopped all foreigners apart from residence permit holders from coming to the island and is quarantining for 14 days everyone arriving on the island. -REUTERS







