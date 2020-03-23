First coronavirus cases confirmed in the Palestinian Gaza Strip





The two Palestinian men, both in their 30s, tested positive for the virus after returning from Pakistan via Egypt late on Saturday and were being held in a quarantine areas set up in the border town of Rafah, the Gaza health ministry said.

They were in stable condition, it said.

"Thank God, the circle of contact wasn't big," Salama Marouf, chairman of the Gaza government media office, told Reuters.

All those who were in contact with the two men had also been quarantined, he said, without immediately giving a number.

Schools, public markets and event halls have all been shut in Gaza over the past two weeks to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The coastal enclave, measuring 375 square kilometres (145 square miles) is home to around two million Palestinians. -REUTERS

















