US Vice President Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus





Pence and the Second Lady took the test after a staff from his team tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or US President Donald Trump.

The name of the infected staffer has not been released.

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," Katie Miller, the Press Secretary for Pence, said in a tweet on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 26,000 people and killed 340 people in the country. -PTI



















