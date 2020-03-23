China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus





Total steel product stocks in China stood at 37.05 million tonnes as of Thursday, according to Mysteel. That was down 4.8 per cent from 38.91m tonnes a week earlier and marked the first drop since December 19 as the traditional stock build ahead of the Lunar New Year was exacerbated by a virus-driven collapse in demand.

Inventories of copper CU-STX-SGH in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7pc from last week's near four-year high to 377,247 tonnes, the first dip since January 10.

In the virus epicentre of Hubei province, fabricators of copper products - widely used in power and construction - have not fully restored production but companies everywhere else in China essentially have, an industry official overseeing the sector said on Friday.









"Medium-to-large sized firms that have resumed production are mainly back to pre-epidemic levels," the official said.

Industrial output in China contracted at its sharpest pace in 30 years in the first two months of 2020 but this week's inventory declines indicate manufacturing and construction are returning to normal, with the country reporting no locally transmitted new virus cases for three days running.

"We were only allowed to send limited products for some infrastructure projects before," one China-based steel trader said. "But this week orders for a few property

