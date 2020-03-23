Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:53 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Business

Emirates stops flights to NY, other cities as virus crushes demand

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

DUBAI, March 22: Emirates is suspending flights to cities including New York, Delhi and Melbourne due to the coronavirus outbreak that has severely hit travel demand.
The state-owned airline is temporarily ceasing services to 104 destinations, representing 65per cent of its global network, according to an updated list posted on its website on Saturday that included previously announced affected routes.
It flew to 159 international destinations as of December 2019 from its Dubai hub.
Emirates, which did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, is also suspending flights to Mumbai, Paris and Rio de Janeiro, among others.
Emirates does not operate domestic flights and its international network is crucial to its Gulf hub model that transformed Dubai into the world's busiest international airport six years ago.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways also on Saturday announced more flight suspensions including to Brussels, Islamabad and Zurich.
Airlines around the world have canceled hundreds of flights due to the deadly virus outbreak which has killed more than 9,000 globally. The United Arab Emirates has recorded 153 cases and two deaths.
Some countries are virtually in lock down as governments try to stop the spread of the virus. Many countries are imposing tight entry requirements, including banning foreigners from entering, and some have suspended flights.
Emirates is encouraging staff to take unpaid leave and has frozen recruitment, warning employees the epidemic could be the biggest challenge it has faced in many years.
Many airlines worldwide say they may not survive the crisis, which deepened on Thursday as German flag carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) warned the industry might not stay afloat without state aid if the pandemic persists.
Global industry body IATA is urging Middle East governments to support their airlines, warning that carriers in the region are facing a liquidity crisis putting hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ central bank to inject $17.1b into economy
Facebook donates 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak
Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak
Airlines cancel more flights in coronavirus battle
ECB's Costa calls for coronabonds to prevent new euro debt crisis
UK launches first stage of 330b pound loan guarantee scheme
SoftBank to raise $41b to expand share buyback, cut debt
One Bank Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam along  with Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
210 returnees quarantined in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft