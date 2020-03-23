Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:53 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
VW to shut some factories for two weeks

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WOLFSBURG, Mar 22: German carmaker Volkswagen AG said on Saturday its factories will be closing for two weeks and in some regions three, amid growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
"Most of our factories are closing for two weeks, in some regions for three. The spreading of the virus will not have come to a standstill in several weeks from now," Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said in a LinkedIn post The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ger­many has risen by 2,705 within a day to reach 16,662, the Department for Infec­tious Diseases at the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.
Volkswagen said it was suspending production at factories across Europe as the pandemic hits sales and disrupts supply chains.
The carmaker, which owns the Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Lambor­ghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda brands, also said that uncertainty about the fallout from coronavirus meant it was impossible to give forecasts for this year.    -Reuters


