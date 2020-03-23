NCC Bank takes steps to prevent COVID-19





NCC Bank has taken various precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) at Head Office as well as Branches. These measures include distribution of Hand Sanitizers, Masks, Liquid Hand Washes, Hand Gloves and Leaflets containing important information about Corona to different divisions of the Head Office as well as at all Branches, says a press release.In addition, thermal scanner has been set up at Head Office to measure body temperature of visiting customers and guests. Moreover, emphasizes have been given on paperless e.g. digital banking activities to avoid human touch in daily Banking activities.Doors and floors of Head Office, Branches and ATM Booths are kept clean with germicide to keep hygienic condition in those places. Finally, adequate money has been kept in ATM Booths to meet up customers' urgent need.