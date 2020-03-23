Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:52 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Prime Bank launches Coronavirus awareness drive

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

For better caring for health and well-being of customers and employees, Prime Bank Limited has launched an awareness drive on Coronavirus, said a press release.
The bank has distributed awareness flyer among the customers at its branches across the country. It has also made arrangement for hand sanitizer for the customers in all branches.
The bank has made glove, mask and liquid hand wash available to employees    and advised all employees to wash hand in regular intervals especially to those dealing with cash transaction. The bank has intensified clearing drive of all the premises at least twice a day.
As part of the awareness drive, the bank is sending regular updates on prevention tips to the customers through email and SMS messages. The bank has also encouraged customers to use alternate banking channels: ATM, Internet Banking and Sale Center to their comfort from home to minimize risk.









One Bank Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam along  with Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz


