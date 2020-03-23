Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars





Trade data shows the decline in shipments started in mid-February after the spiraling coronavirus outbreak in China led the country to shutter factories and disrupted ports. Some emergency rooms, hospitals and clinics in the US have now run out of key medical supplies, while others are rationing personal protective equipment like gloves and masks.

The United States counts on receiving the vast majority of its medical supplies from China, where the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 3,200. When Chinese medical supply factories began coming back on line last month, their first priority was their own hospitals.

The government required makers of N95 masks to sell all or part of their production internally instead of shipping masks to the US

The most recent delivery of medical-grade N95 masks arrived from China about a month ago, on Feb. 19. And as few as 13 shipments of non-medical N95 masks have arrived in the past month - half as many as arrived the same month last year. N95 masks are used in industrial settings, as well as hospitals, and filter out 95per cent of all airborne particles, including ones too tiny to be blocked by regular masks.

Governors across the country are becoming panicked as states run out of equipment. President Donald Trump has urged them to buy masks on the open market, but few if any are available.

"Without adequate protection, more of our hospital staff could become ill, which would mean there wouldn't be people to care for patients," said Nancy Foster, the American Hospital Association's vice president of quality and patient safety policy.

Some hospitals are down to just a day or two of personal protective equipment, she said. -AP



















