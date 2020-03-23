Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:52 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Business

Germany prepares 150b euro emergency budget on virus

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

BERLIN, March 22: Germany is readying an emergency budget worth more than 150 billion euros ($160 billion) to shore up jobs and businesses at risk from the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Saturday.
Government sources told Reuters hundreds of billions in additional backing for the private sector would be raised, as Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said a ceiling on new government debt enshrined in the country's constitution would be suspended due to the exceptional circumstances.
"A hundred and fifty billion is a large amount, but it gives us the flexibility that we now need," Scholz said.
"In addition we are laying the ground for various other institutions of our nation to take the steps necessary to stabilise our companies ... it's important to send a clear and strong signal right at the beginning," he told a news briefing.
According to senior officials and a draft law seen by Reuters, the package will include a supplementary government budget of 156 billion euros, 100 billion euros for an economic stability fund that can take direct equity stakes in companies, and 100 billion euros in credit to public-sector development bank KfW for loans to struggling businesses.
On top of that, the stability fund will offer 400 billion euros in loan guarantees to secure corporate debt at risk of defaulting, taking the volume of the overall package to more than 750 billion euros.
Under Germany's so-called debt brake rule, Berlin is allowed to take on new debt of no more than 0.35per cent of economic output, unless the country is hit by a natural disaster or other emergencies.
Scholz said on Saturday the government would invoke such an exception, confirming a Reuters report on Thursday.
"We will take out more debt than what is normally allowed under the constitution," Scholz said, adding that austerity in previous years had prepared the ground for such a move and that a debt-repayment schedule would be part of the draft law.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to counter the epidemic's economic impact, and her cabinet is set to back the package of fiscal measures on Monday.
A government source had told Reuters on Friday that a 150 billion euro supplementary budget was underway.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ central bank to inject $17.1b into economy
Facebook donates 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak
Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak
Airlines cancel more flights in coronavirus battle
ECB's Costa calls for coronabonds to prevent new euro debt crisis
UK launches first stage of 330b pound loan guarantee scheme
SoftBank to raise $41b to expand share buyback, cut debt
One Bank Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam along  with Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
210 returnees quarantined in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft