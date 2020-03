LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France

The first order, for a total of 10 million masks, will be delivered in coming days, LVMH said in a statement on Saturday. This initial batch will be given to the French health service for distribution to those in need early next week.

The rest of the order, on which LVMH cooperated with the French government, will be funded by the state and should be delivered in coming weeks.

LVMH, owner of brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior and controlled by France's richest man Bernard Arnault, is already producing and delivering free-of-charge hand sanitizer to French hospitals. -Reuters















