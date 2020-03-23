Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:52 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Business

Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

March 22; Amazon.com Inc said on Saturday it is raising overtime pay for associates working in its US warehouses as the world's largest online retailer tries to meet the rapidly growing demand for online shopping from consumers stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, also said on Saturday, "My own time and thinking is now wholly focused on COVID-19 and on how Amazon can best play its role," according to a message posted on a company website.
Hourly workers at Amazon's US warehouses will receive double pay after 40 hours for overtime, up from the 1.5-times rate, from March 15 through May 9, the rate increase announcement said.
This is the second time the e-commerce giant announced an increase in pay for its workers in a week. On Monday, Amazon hiked the minimum hourly rate for associates to $17 from $15 and announced plans to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States as the virus outbreak boosts online orders.
As the virus spreads across the US, Amazon has offered unlimited unpaid time off to encourage employees to stay home if they do not feel well. It has also staggered workers shifts and prohibited employees from sitting next to each other in the lunchroom to limit contact.
But four Democratic US senators, including Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders on Friday expressed concern in a letter to Bezos that Amazon has not taken enough measures to protect its warehouse staff. They specifically asked if the company would provide "time-and-a-half" hazard pay for its workers.
In response to Saturday's wage news, one of the letter's signatories, Senator Robert Menendez said he applauded the decision but that Amazon still had work to do to protect employees.
Bezos said in Saturday's online post that Amazon has ordered "millions" of face masks for its on-site staff, but few have been filled because the masks are in low supply and are first going to hospitals at governments' directions.
"When our turn for masks comes, our first priority will be getting them in the hands of our employees and partners working to get essential products to people," he said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ central bank to inject $17.1b into economy
Facebook donates 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak
Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak
Airlines cancel more flights in coronavirus battle
ECB's Costa calls for coronabonds to prevent new euro debt crisis
UK launches first stage of 330b pound loan guarantee scheme
SoftBank to raise $41b to expand share buyback, cut debt
One Bank Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam along  with Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
210 returnees quarantined in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft