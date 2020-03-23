

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury speaking at a special training Course for its export clients on EXP Issue and Reporting of Duplicate EXP in Bangladesh Bank Online Export Monitoring System (OEMS). He stressed the importance of timely and error free submission of reporting to central bank. The training sessions were conducted by officials from International Division of MBL, held in the city recently.