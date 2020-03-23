Automakers Hero, Fiat halt Indian output due to virus

MUMBAI, March 22: India's biggest bike maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS) said on Sunday it will halt operations at all its manufacturing facilities until March 31 to protect its employees from the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Hero has plants in India, Bangladesh and Colombia and accounts for more than 35% of the two-wheeler market in India.

U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) (FCHA.MI) also said on Sunday it will halt production at its plant in the western Indian state of Maharashtra till March 31. -Reuters















