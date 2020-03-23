Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:51 PM
US, Mexico agree on importance of trade despite border restrictions

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

WASHINGTON, March 22: US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, agreed on Saturday on the importance of preserving bilateral trade and critical services, despite US-Mexico border restrictions to fight the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said.
"The two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the close United States-Mexico cooperation on efforts to combat the virus," said White House spokesman Judd Deere after the two leaders spoke by telephone.
"President Trump and President Lopez Obrador agreed on the importance of preserving trade and critical services, regardless of travel restrictions," Deere said, referring to an agreement to limit movement across the United States-Mexico border to essential travel only.
Lopez Obrador took to Twitter to thank Trump for not closing the shared border and proposed speeding up implementation of the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement in order to boost economic recovery in the countries.
Trump said on Friday the United States would swiftly return any migrants who attempt to enter the country illegally, from Mexico or Canada, while closing both US borders to "non-essential" travel to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Trump also said the United States and Mexico would work to keep commerce moving as much as possible across the border to try to limit disruptions to business and commerce.    -Reuters


