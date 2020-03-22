13 killed in Ctg road crash













The accident occurred when the salt-laden truck, bound for the port city, rammed the small vehicle on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at Chunti around 9:30pm on Saturday, police said.

As many as 10 of the victims died on the spot and seven others were injured, SM Rashidul Haque, superintendent of police in Chattogram, said.Three of the injured died after they were rushed to the Amirabad Upazila Health Complex.

Three of the survivors were transferred to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital in "critical" condition, the SP said.

