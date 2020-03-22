Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
13 killed in Ctg road crash

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

CHATTOGRAM BUREAU, Mar 21: At least 13 people have died in a road crash involving a truck and a small passenger carrier locally called "Magic Gari" in Chattogram's Lohagara Upazila.




The accident occurred when the salt-laden truck, bound for the port city, rammed the small vehicle on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at Chunti around 9:30pm on Saturday, police said.    
As many as 10 of the victims died on the spot and seven others were injured, SM Rashidul Haque, superintendent of police in Chattogram, said.Three of the injured died after they were rushed to the Amirabad Upazila Health Complex.
Three of the survivors were transferred to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital in "critical" condition, the SP said.
Alamgir Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Chunti Highway Police Camp, said the small vehicle was ferrying passengers from Amirabad to Chakoria in Cox's Bazar. Police seized the truck but its driver fled, he added.    -bdnews24.com



