CCC election, two by-polls postponed

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election and by-polls to two parliamentary constituencies slated for March 29 due to the outbreak of coronavirus."Election to Chattogram City Corporation and the by-polls to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 constituencies have been postponed for an indefinite period," Election Commission Senior Secretary Md Alamgir said after a meeting of the commission held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Saturday with Chief ElectionCommissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in the chair."The Election Commission made the decisions taking health risk of people into consideration," Alamgir said at a press briefing at the EC Media Centre.The by-polls were scheduled to be hold in Bogra-1 and Jessore-3 parliamentary seats along with the election to Chattogram City Corporation.The EC Secretary said the commission will set the new election dates when the Health Department announces the country is free from the risk of the novel coronavirus.Besides, by-elections to the mayoral post in nine municipalities, by-elections to different posts to five Zila Parishads and by-polls to different posts to 93 union parishads have been postponed. The elections were supposed to be held on the day, the secretary added.