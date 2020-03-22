AL candidate wins Dhaka-10 by-election





Awami League candidate Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin won the by-election to Dhaka 10 constituency which was held amid staggeringly low turnout on Saturday due to coronavirus scare.BNP candidate Sheikh Rabiul Alam boycotted the by-polls result, alleging that his agents were driven out from the poling centresor were not allowed in. Returning officer GM Shahtab Uddin while announcing the unofficial result said that Mohiuddin secured 15,955 votes while his nearest rival Rabiul Alam bagged 817 votes. He said that voter turnout was 5.28 percent.There are 321,275 voters under 117 polling centres in Dhaka-10 (Dhanmondi and Lalbagh). Six candidates contested for the election.Election watchdog Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said: "As far as I know this is the lowest ever turnout rate in national election or by-polls,"He blamed coronavirus scare as well as voters' apathy for so little turnout in the election.