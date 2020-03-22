Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has discussed the coronavirus outbreak and Independence Day programmes during a courtesy call on President Md Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban.
"The prime minister discussed different state-level issues, especially the overall situation of COVID-19 outbreak, with the president," President's Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told the media after the meeting on Saturday.
They discussed the mass gathering and placing of wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar to show respect to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and the reception at the Bangabhaban on Independence Day on March 26.
The prize-giving ceremony on Independence Day has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Abedin said. The two leaders urged the people not to panic over the outbreak and to be aware of the disease.
-bdnews24.com


