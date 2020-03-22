

Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations

The nine other countries are: Afghanistan, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

These countries would all receive help that includes protective suits, ventilators and thermometers, Ma tweeted on Saturday.

This is the latest step in an ongoing effort from his foundation to push back against what's become a global pandemic.

Ma joined Twitter last week to announce that the

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation were shipping a donation of emergency supplies to the US.

On March 14, Ma pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe.

-bdnews24.com























