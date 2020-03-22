Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:19 AM
Home Front Page

Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations

Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations

Jack Ma, Asia's richest man, has pledged 1.8 million face masks and 210,000 coronavirus test kits to 10 countries, including Bangladesh.
The nine other countries are: Afghanistan, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
These countries would all receive help that includes protective suits, ventilators and thermometers, Ma tweeted on Saturday.
This is the latest step in an ongoing effort from his foundation to push back against what's become a global pandemic.
Ma joined Twitter last week to announce that the
Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation were shipping a donation of emergency supplies to the US.
On March 14, Ma pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Worldwide virus lockdowns as WHO warns young people ‘not invincible’
CCC election, two by-polls postponed
AL candidate wins Dhaka-10 by-election
Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
Misinformation hampers coronavirus response, experts warn
Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
WHO for state of emergency, Dhaka lockdown
Second Covid-19 death in country, four more infected


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft