WHO for state of emergency, Dhaka lockdown





The suggestions were tabled at a high level meeting between the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and representatives of some international agencies working to prevent the disease.

DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon called the meeting at his Banani residence in Dhaka to consult with the representatives of WHO, WHO Health Emergencies (WHE) Programme and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States to prevent the deadly disease.

WHO Representative to Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, WHO Health Emergencies (WHE) Programme team leader Dr Hammam El Sakka and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States Dr Michel Fredman attended the meeting while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's private physician Dr ABM Abdullah and Chief Health Officer of DSCC Brig Gen Sharif Ahmed were also present.

While talking to the Daily Observer over phone after the meeting, Sayeed Khokon told that the international agencies have suggested us to lockdown the entire country; if not possible, partially the Dhaka city to ensure preventing spread of the deadly infectious disease.

"They claimed that those countries, which have announced state of emergency and locked down the mostly infected areas, have

got success in preventing the disease. At the same time, they have also got huge international assistances to control the virus. In this consideration, they have requested us to follow their suggestions," he added.

Khokon also said that it's hard for us to decide about their proposal considering our perspective.

"Thousands of day labourers and rickshaw pullers are here in Dhaka. They live hand to mouth. Once the city or country is locked down, they will have to suffer. So, it's a matter of policy decision from the government's higher authority. The proposal will be placed to the Prime Minister for consideration," the Mayor said.

He also said that they will work to combat the deadly virus following the government directives and creating awareness among the people to take necessary preventive measures.

In the meeting, representatives of the international authorities placed some proposals to tackle the virus on a case to case basis and upgrading the facilities of the hospitals and clinics under in city. They have also suggested ensuring safety of the doctors and nurses working to control the virus.

Their suggestions will be implemented gradually following the directives of the Health Ministry.

After the meeting, WHO Country Representative Bardan Jung Rana told journalists that self protection is now the major issue during the virus outbreak. "If I keep myself safe, you keep yourself protected, the virus will be controlled, because it has no legs."

He also urged all authorities to work together to tackle the deadly virus spread, saying, "It's not only the work of a single authority to tackle the virus. All should work together. Everybody should work to fight the virus in a coordinated way. Everyone should help the government."









After the meeting, Prime Minister's private physician Dr ABM Abdullah said, "Everyone is afraid of the virus. There is nothing to be panicked, we have to be aware of the disease. If the government thinks it's necessary, it may declare state of emergency."





