Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:18 AM
Second Covid-19 death in country, four more infected

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

A second Bangladeshi, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Saturday.
The 70-year-old was infected after coming into contact with an overseas returnee, the minister said at a media briefing at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at Mohakhali in the capital.
Four more people have been detected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of corona cases to 24, he said,
adding that 50 people are now in institutional quarantine and around 14,000 people are in home quarantine.
After the global outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) reported Bangladesh's first cases of the coronavirus on March 8 after two men and a woman tested positive for the virus.
Bangladesh reported the first death on March 18. He was also a 70-year old and was infected after coming into contact with his US returnee daughter.
Since then, as many as 20 people were found infected until Friday in several spells. Some were overseas returnees and some came into contact with the returnees.
The minister said the government is preparing Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment of coronavirus patients.
The minister said they are working to prepare 100 ICUs to mitigate the crisis and the number of ICUs will be increased to 400 gradually.
Meanwhile, two overseas returnees were sent to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for having high body temperature on Saturday moning.
"One of them is from Maldives while the other from Bahrain," said a duty doctor at the airport.


