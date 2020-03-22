Global recession may affect BD macroeconomic stability





The pandemic has already started impacting the country's exports as readymade garment (RMG) buyers meanwhile curtailed orders worth $100 million so far and shipment of consignment from the country has almost stalled as the air and sea connectivity have been suspended for indefinite period.

Apart from RMG the others sectors like tourism, domestic production and few other manufacturing and service based sectors have been facing the pinch of the pandemic.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Fahmida Khatun told this while holding a virtual media briefing through facebook from the CPD office in the city on Saturday tiled "Virtual Media Briefing on Health and Economic Risks of Corona Pandemic and Recommendations."

The think tank held the briefing to point out possible risks and its impact on Bangladesh's economy and policy recommendations to the government.

Fahmida in her speech during the briefing said COVID-19 is going to have serious implications on the health sector and the macroeconomic management of Bangladesh.

She focused on resource reallocation, fiscal-monetary policies and measures to be pursued by Bangladesh to near and medium terms and made suggestions also to the upcoming budget for fiscal year (FY) 2020-21.

She fears disruption of supply chains in major economic activities mainly in agriculture sector, manufacturing sector at finish leather and leather goods; garments accessories and packaging, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and toiletries, woven and knit industry, live and chilled food, plastic, electrical merchandise manufacturers industry, jute spinners industry.

But she hoped the pharmaceuticals, medical instrument, hospital equipment and health related may not be affected but its availability as per demand may not possible if the situation worsens.

She said borrowers may find it difficult to repay loans as the global and local economy to be adversely affected by COVID-19.

Referring a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank she said as due to overall slowdown banks, borrowers and financial institutions would not be capable to repay their loans and banks may face a vulnerable situation in liquidity.

She insisted for adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health professionals and create public health awareness messages and must be communicated more clearly and frequently.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow; Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director; and Towfiqul Islam Khan, Senior Research Fellow of the CPD were present in the virtual meeting and they replied questions which were asked overt the CPD facebook site.

The CPD in its suggestions recommend for review of how poor people living in informal economy can be supported including safety net transfers to people working in informal sector in both rural and urban areas.

It said higher demand for cash incentives in the wake of COVID-19 may put additional pressure; however, cautious approach should be adopted while designing any fiscal stimulus.

















