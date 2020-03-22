Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:18 AM
Home Front Page

CPD On Coronavirus Impact

Global recession may affect BD macroeconomic stability

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Coronavirus pandemic that has started sagging the world economy is likely to shatter economic stability in Bangladesh pulling down gross domestic products, export and remittance inflow.
The pandemic has already started impacting the country's exports as readymade garment (RMG) buyers meanwhile curtailed orders worth $100 million so far and shipment of consignment from the country has almost stalled as the air and sea connectivity have been suspended for indefinite period.
Apart from RMG the others sectors like tourism, domestic production and few other manufacturing and service based sectors have been facing the pinch of the pandemic.
Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Fahmida Khatun told this while holding a virtual media briefing through facebook from the CPD office in the city on Saturday tiled "Virtual Media Briefing on Health and Economic Risks of Corona Pandemic and Recommendations."
The think tank held the briefing to point out possible risks and its impact on Bangladesh's economy and policy recommendations to the government.
Fahmida in her speech during the briefing said COVID-19 is going to have serious implications on the health sector and the macroeconomic management of Bangladesh.
She focused on resource reallocation, fiscal-monetary policies and measures to be pursued by Bangladesh to near and medium terms and made suggestions also to the upcoming budget for fiscal year (FY) 2020-21.
She fears disruption of supply chains in major economic activities mainly in agriculture sector, manufacturing sector at finish leather and leather goods; garments accessories and packaging, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and toiletries, woven and knit industry, live and chilled food, plastic, electrical merchandise manufacturers industry, jute spinners industry.
But she hoped the pharmaceuticals, medical instrument, hospital equipment and health related may not be affected but its availability as per demand may not possible if the situation worsens.
She said borrowers may find it difficult to repay loans as the global and local economy to be adversely affected by COVID-19.
Referring a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank she said as due to overall slowdown banks, borrowers and financial institutions would not be capable to repay their loans and banks may face a vulnerable situation in liquidity.
She insisted for adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health professionals and create public health awareness messages and must be communicated more clearly and frequently.
Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow; Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director; and Towfiqul Islam Khan, Senior Research Fellow of the CPD were present in the virtual meeting and they replied questions which were asked overt the CPD facebook site.
The CPD in its suggestions recommend for review of how poor people living in informal economy can be supported including safety net transfers to people working in informal sector in both rural and urban areas.
It said higher demand for cash incentives in the wake of COVID-19 may put additional pressure; however, cautious approach should be adopted while designing any fiscal stimulus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Worldwide virus lockdowns as WHO warns young people ‘not invincible’
CCC election, two by-polls postponed
AL candidate wins Dhaka-10 by-election
Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
Misinformation hampers coronavirus response, experts warn
Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
WHO for state of emergency, Dhaka lockdown
Second Covid-19 death in country, four more infected


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft